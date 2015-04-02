Ramsammy declares “my hands are clean, my character is impeccable”

While questioning the character of the APNU+AFC Presidential and Prime Ministerial Candidates, PPP Civic member and Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy has declared that he has an impeccable character and his hands are clean in regards to convicted drug king pin Shaheed Roger Khan.

Ramsammy was fingered in US court documents and wikileaks cable as the Government Minister who signed an authorization letter for the drug lord, Roger Khan to be able to purchase sensitive spy and phone tapping equipment from a Florida shop. The equipment was bought and it is believed that Khan used the same equipment to listen in on telephone conversations of the Police Commissioner at the time Winston Felix.

At a Thursday Freedom House press conference, Ramsammy spoke extensively on the issue of character and the need for candidates seeking office to be of good character. He made reference to the APNU+AFC leaders and said their characters ought to be questioned following their statements and positions on several issues.

When asked by News Source about his own character, he declared that “my character is impeccable”. Further questioned about News Source about his possible involvement in granting Roger Khan permission to import sensitive equipment, Mr. Ramsammy told reporters that “my hands are clean and I have never touched any one of those things and I have never been engaged or involved and I am not engaged”.

Documents which turned up during the Roger Khan case shows the signature believed to be that of Ramsammy attached to the letter granting Khan permission to import the spy equipment. Ramsammy has always maintained that he never wrote the letter although he has never denied that the signature is his.

Roger Khan who had admitted to assisting the PPP Civic government in the crime fight back in the early 2000’s is currently serving time in a US jail after pleading guilty to several drug trafficking charges.

Filed: 2nd April, 2015