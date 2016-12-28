Berbice wife killer surrenders to Police

The Prison Officer who stabbed his wife to death at her workplace on Wednesday morning, turned himself in to Police on Wednesday afternoon in the company of a lawyer.

The man, Sheldon Prince, went on the run this morning after he attacked and stabbed his wife, Yonette Nicholson-Prince to death.

The gruesome murder shocked the New Amsterdam community.

The couple separated just four months ago after their five year marriage started to go sour. Relatives of the dead woman told News Source that after the separation, the husband would make threatening calls to his wife.

The situation turned for the worst this morning when he turned up at her job at the Psychiatric Hospital and stabbed her more than 15 times. Her lifeless body was left in a pool of blood and hospital staff scrambled to make contact with her relatives.

Distraught family members said they are shocked over the gruesome murder and noted that all the 24 year old woman wanted was to move on with her life and take care of their young daughter.

The Prison Officer will face murder charges before the end of the week.