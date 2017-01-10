Brigadier Patrick West takes helm of GDF as Chief of Staff

Just three months after Brigadier George Lewis took over as Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, a new Chief of Staff has been sworn into office as Brigadier Lewis heads off into retirement.

President David Granger on Tuesday morning administered the oath of office to new Chief of Staff, Brigadier Patrick West. He was sworn in just after being promoted to Brigadier from the rank of Colonel. He was also presented with the Military Service Star medal.

Brigadier West served as Commandant of the Guyana’s People Militia and was the Deputy Chief of Staff under Brigadier Lewis.

Brigadier West is the holder of two masters degrees which he completed simultaneously; one in Military Arts and Science and the other in Administration.

He attended the United States Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth , Kansas and the Central Michigan University, through the bilateral co-operation agreement between the GDF and the US Military .