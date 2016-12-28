Campaigns against drunk driving to intensify

The Public Security Ministry is warning holiday party goers against drinking and driving as celebrations to usher in the new year are set to begin.

Members of the Police Force are expected to be out in numbers leading into the coming weekend to monitor the country’s roadways against drunk drivers.

Since this month started, over 2 dozen persons have ben charged for drunk driving.

Campaigns will take place all across the country this weekend as Guyanese usher in the new year.

This past weekend, there were several incidents of drunk driving. Those drivers are expected to face charges this week.

Meanwhile, persons are also being encouraged to take extra precautions along the roadways during this rainy season.

There were at least five road accidents this past weekend. Drivers are being asked to cut back on the speed and ensure they arrive alive. Up to the end of November, over 2700 drivers were facing drunk driving charges.

Over 120 persons have lost their lives on the country’s roadways for this year already.