CARICOM Council meeting examining CARICOM/US relations as Trump prepares to take office

The Secretary General of CARICOM, Ambassador Irwin LaRoque, believes that 2017 has the potential to be an “ascending year” for the regional body as the Community continues to grapple with issues of low growth, correspondent banking, climate change, crime and security and restrictions and access to concessional development financing.

He made that observation on Monday, while addressing the opening of a CARICOM Council of Ministers Meeting at the CARICOM Secretariat in Guyana.

The Council Meeting is examining a number of issues including a proposed regional, monitoring and evaluation system and CARICOM/US relations as a new US President gets ready to take office.

And the CARICOM Council of Ministers was also encouraged to move past rhetoric and formulate an approach that would lead to greater coordination and implementation of regional decisions.

Guyana’s Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge made that charge yesterday as he spoke at the meeting.

Mr. Greenidge, who is the Chairman of the Council, said regional decisions ought to be implemented in a timely manner by all member states.

Guyana will host the next CARICOM Inter-Sessional Heads of Government Meeting in February.

Several issues being discussed at the current Council meeting will form part of the major discussions when the CARICOM Leaders come to Guyana.