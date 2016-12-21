Christopher Ram, Rhyann Shaw and Ramesh Dookoo among Jagdeo’s GECOM Chairman nominees

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, has submitted his six nominees for the position of Chairman of the Elections Commission to President David Granger.

Chartered Accountant and Political Analyst, Christopher Ram, former GTV Chief Executive Officer and business woman, Rhyann Shaw, Private Sector Executive Ramesh Dookoo, Governance Consultant Lawrence Latchmansingh, Culture Director, James Rose and retired Major General, Normal McLean are the persons that Jagdeo has nominated for the job.

He said he believes that any of them would serve well in the position since they are qualified for the post.

The Constitution provides for the Opposition Leader to provide the nominees to the President for him to choose one of them for the top electoral job. If the President finds all of the nominees unacceptable, the Opposition Leader will have to submit a new list of six.

Jagdeo’s choices came after he held consultations with the private sector and other stakeholders. It’s unclear whether any of the persons nominated were directly recommended by the stakeholders.

One of the most surprising choices has to be Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram, who has in the past been insulted by Jagdeo. There is no love lost between the two and Ram recently filed private criminal charges against Jagdeo in connection with his Babu John statements and is also one of the attorneys for columnist Freddie Kissoon in that lawsuit that was brought against him by Jagdeo.

Businesswoman Rhyann Shaw in the past has not hid her concerns and criticism of the APNU+AFC coalition and the new government. She has also made radical statements in the past with regard to race and race relations in Guyana.

Major General Normal McLean and Professor James Rose are both retirees, but who are still active in their respected fields. PSC Executive Ramesh Dookoo remains a business executive at one of Guyana’s largest companies.

Political watchers who have examined the list believe that Jagdeo may be pushing Governance Consultant Lawrence Latchmansingh for the job and may have only added the other names as nominees that would be unacceptable by the President or persons who would most likely withdraw consideration.

Mr. Jagdeo has indicated that he hopes President Granger will make a choice soon. The post became available following the retirement of Dr. Steve Surujbally.