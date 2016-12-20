Fallen Heroes Foundation hands over “Christmas Blessing” to families of officers killed in the line of duty

The Guyana Police Force Fallen Heroes Foundation Inc. this morning handed over some $450,000 to families of Police ranks who died in the line of duty during the period of 2010-2016.

The christmas donations have become a yearly custom since the foundation was established two years ago. The donations are aside from the usual beginning of school terms’ assistance for 25 school aged children hailing from 9 families.

Out of the 9 families, only seven representatives were present at the Officer’s Mess to receive their cheques. The persons that were presented with the donations were; Abina La Rose, Neola Persaud, Enola Pantlitz, Triola Elias, Rizpah Cosbert, Carleen Mickle, Roxanne Gilkes, Nehena Bollers and Adesia Johnson.

Chairman of the Foundation, Reverend, Dr Murtland Massiah said that the donations were in the spirit of good will, he expressed hope that it would go some way to alleviating the pain of the loss of loved ones.

The Fallen Heroes Foundation is the brainchild of Commissioner Seelall Persaud.

Earlier in 2016, some $2.7 Million was collected from fund raising activities held by each Divisional Commander. That money was towards assisting the various families of the slain officers.

Several of the families when invited for interviews declined as they said it was particularly “hard” to talk about their deceased loved ones.