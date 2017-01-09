Fly All Ways suspends schedule service and returns to charter for “brief period”

Surinamese registered air carrier, Fly Allways has announced that it will be suspending its schedule flight service and return to charters for a brief period as part of an effort to reorganize its operations and destinations base.

The move will take effect from January 15, 2017 and will therefore only see charter flights being operated to and from Guyana and not the twice weekly schedule service.

The airline’s schedule service between Suriname and Guyana and Guyana and Barbados was launched in August 2016.

In a statement from the airline, its CEO, Capt. Amichand Jhauw explained that since its start up in February last year, the airline has seen significant potential.

“However, like any start up airline, there becomes a period when management should pause and take a look at the current destinations being served, and its operations base to ensure there was total efficiency including cost reduction in every instance”, he added.

Management is now reviewing the possibility of moving the airline’s major hub from Suriname to Guyana, since it will put the airline in a position to easily operate and be positioned to offer non-scheduled charters and scheduled operations at a lower cost.

The statement added that another factor for the pause in the scheduled service is the delayed implementation of the Global Booking System, which will allow passengers from all over the world to access the airline’s booking system.

The CEO said Fly All Ways will honour all of its current bookings, and continue to move passengers to their respective destinations.

The airline owns and operates 2 – Fokker 70 aircraft. According to the CEO, the company is not shutting down, but simply pausing its scheduled services to re-position its operations and personnel in areas where passengers can be better served.

The Charter operations on which the company started will continue to function.