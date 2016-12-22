GECOM needs strong leadership and I would be ready for the challenge -Ryhann Shaw

Businesswoman and former Chief Executive Officer of GTV, Ms. Ryhann Shaw believes that the next national elections for Guyana will be serious and interesting and as such there will be a need for strong leadership at the helm of GECOM.

Ms. Shaw is one of the six persons nominated by the Opposition Leader for the position of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.

During a telephone interview with News Source today, she said if she is selected for the position, she is ready for the job.

“It would take strong leadership. I always try to be fair and even handed. I have been critical to both sides. I have been critical of the last government and of this government. I am all for progress in Guyana”, she said.

She said she would like to see fair and free elections in Guyana and for the country not to be faced with tension at elections time as has been the case in the past, noting that one of the cornerstones of any democracy is free and fair elections.

According to Ms. Shaw, “GECOM needs to stand above it all and be a professional body”, adding that while taking on the task would be a challenge, she believes she has the ability to serve and serve well in the position.

The six nominees have been submitted to President David Granger for him to make a final choice in keeping with the Constitution.

The President could turn down all of the nominees and the Opposition Leader will be forced to come up with a new list.

If selected, Ryhann Shaw would be the first woman to head the Elections Commission.

The other nominees are Chartered Accountant and Political Analyst, Christopher Ram, Business Executive, Ramesh Dookoo, Former Director of Culture, Professor James Rose, Governance Consultant, Lawrence Lachmansingh and retired Major General Normal McLean.