Giftland Mall to charge redeemable entrance fee for Holiday shopping

Guyana’s largest shopping mall, the Giftland Mall, has decided to charge a $1000 entrance fee for all persons desirous of shopping in the mall on December 23 and 24.

The move was announced by the Mall’s owner, Roy Beepat.

In an interview with the HGP Nightly News, Beepat said the decision was taken to ease the mall of holiday “limers”. He believes that persons doing shopping ought to be able to do so in a comfortable and safe environment and that is what he wants to provide.

The $1000 entrance fee, he said, will be redeemable at any of the stores in the mall. However, a number of store owners that have spoken to News Source, have revealed that the decision was made without any consultation with them.

In the television interview, Mr. Beepat said “Giftland will be an absolutely safe place to shop this Christmas”, as he announced improved security arrangements which include additional parking spaces and police patrol.

He added that “last year we had a lot of people that came to lime. I am sorry but this year you are not invited. To get in the mall during the busy period, there will be a fee of $1000 and this fee will be redeemable at any store, any concession, any food concession, any cinema, within the mall, you will get your money back, but this is to ensure that people don’t just come here and block up the passage ways and entrance for people who are really serious about doing their shopping”.

But even those who are “really serious about doing their shopping will find themselves having to pay the entrance fee, which they could redeem as they shop in the mall.

Some store owners are hoping that the move does not result in a backlash and turn away people from picking the mall as their shopping centre heading into the Christmas holidays.