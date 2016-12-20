GPL puts backup systems in place for long holiday weekend

The Guyana Power and Light company is assuring that it has back up systems in place for the long Christmas holiday weekend.

Following a spate of power outages this past weekend, company officials have explained that all of those problems have been rectified. But while they may not be able to put their heads on a block that other problems may not pop up, they are assuring that the company’s back up system should kick in to avoid any prolonged power outage.

GPL’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Operations, Elwyn Marshall explained on Monday that the company currently has 112Megawatts (MW) of generation capacity while the peak demand in December is expected to be 109MW.

He pointed out that many of the problems that plagued consumers this past weekend were technical ones that could not have been prevented. He said it took the company a few hours to figure out the true causes. Once those were found, repair and corrective works started almost immediately.

Acting GPL Chief Executive Renford Homer explained that contract staff will be on standby and will be working 24 hours every day throughout the holidays.

Customers are being reminded to contact the GPL emergency department with any concerns or complaints.

Meanwhile, the company is set to meet with union officials today following yesterday’s slow down by workers as part of a protest for better salaries.

The union and management have been meeting on the salary issue and GPL’s management says it has been improving its offer and is hopeful that following today’s meeting, there will be some agreement.