Guyanese woman heading to Antigua is first drug mule busted for 2017

As the local drug enforcement agencies prepare to step up their monitoring of airports and other border crossings, a Guyanese woman has become the first drug mule to be busted in the new year.

The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit on Wednesday morning, busted 24 year old, Clarabel Thompson with close to 10 pounds of cocaine in her suitcases.

The woman was busted at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle as she was preparing to board an Antigua bound LIAT flight.

The illegal substance was discovered in packets in the sides of her suitcases. She was immediately arrested and is likely to face charges before the end of this week.

Last year, both CANU and Police Narcotics executed several successful drug busts and placed several persons before the courts. There were also a number of convictions.

Investigations into this latest bust are ongoing.