Jagdeo to write Granger on “unacceptable” GECOM nomination list

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday said he will be responding to a letter he received from the President, requesting that he submits a new list of persons who are “not unacceptable” to be considered for the position of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.

Mr. Jagdeo told News Source earlier this evening that he received the letter from the President earlier in the day informing him that he finds his first list of nominees unacceptable “within the meaning of the constitution.

When asked if he intends to submit a new list, Mr. Jagdeo said he would prefer to respond to the President’s letter and when he does, he will make it public. He would offer no other detail.

President David Granger on Sunday told members of the media, gathered at a brunch, that he found the nominees by the Opposition Leader to be unacceptable because of the constitutional requirements.

He reminded that the constitution of Guyana, Article 161 (2) states that “…the Chairman of the Elections Commission shall be a person who holds or who has held office as a Judge of a Court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a Court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such Judge, or any other fit and proper person, to be appointed by the President from a list of six persons, not unacceptable to the President, submitted by the Leader of the Opposition after meaningful consultation with the non-governmental political parties represented in the National Assembly. Provided that if the Leader of the Opposition fails to submit a list as provided for, the President shall appoint a person who holds or has held office as a Judge of a Court having unlimited jurisdiction in civil and criminal matters in some part of the Commonwealth or a Court having jurisdiction in appeals from any such Court or who is qualified to be appointed as any such judge.”