Linden woman dies in accident after mother loses control of car and slams into mini bus

The number of fatalities on the country’s roadways continues to rise and early this morning, a 28-year-old Linden woman became the latest person added to that list.

Dead is Toushana Frank.

She was pronounced dead at the Linden Hospital after being rushed there early this morning following an accident on the Amelia’s Ward hill.

Reports indicate that Frank was in a car being driven by her mother, when the mother lost control of the vehicle and veered into the lane of an approaching minibus.

The two vehicles slammed into each other. The driver of the mini bus has been identified as Royston Telford. Ironically, he is the President of the Linden Road Safety Association.

The incident took place just after 1 o’ clock on Tuesday morning and the young woman’s death has sent shockwaves though the entire mining town.

The driver of the mini-bus told persons at the scene that he was driving along the roadway when he noticed the approaching car with bright lights. The man said by the time he attempted to avoid the collision, they had already hit.

The dead woman’s mother and another sister, were also injured and have been treated.

An investigation is underway.