Lisa Punch to perform at Guyana Festival opening

She may have been eliminated from the Rising Star TV singing competition, but Guyanese songbird Lisa Punch is expected be the star of the show when she sings at the opening of the Guyana Festival on Friday at the National Stadium.

News Source understands the Tourism Ministry is in the final stages of completing Punch’s contract with her management team in the United States. She is expected to arrive on Thursday and may have to leave on Saturday for other commitments in New York.

The inaugural Guyana Festival which is aimed at bringing optimum awareness to the country’s diverse cultural heritage along with advertising the country’s tourism products has attracted a large international audience. The event is slated for August 8th to 10th at the Guyana National Stadium.

Minister of Tourism (ag) Irfaan Ali pointed out that tour operators in Suriname have indicated that over 400 persons will be visiting for the festival. Others will be coming from United States, Canada, Toronto, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago among others.

In addition, a delegation from Florida is also expected for the festival cook off.

He added that the aim of this undertaking is to create an event that will allow patrons to experience all Guyana has to offer in one package. “We want to create a unique annual event, an event that we could market internationally, where someone can come for one weekend and experience Guyana in all its sound, in all its soul, in all its taste at one venue,” said Minister Ali.

He also noted that the various activities that are scheduled for the festival will have a lot to offer and cater for all ages.

The festival will kick off on Friday, with a fusion of Guyanese cultures comprising various dramatic performances highlighting dramatic groups, and craft, dance, poetry and painting.

On Saturday, August 9, individuals will be entertained with classic oldies at the Night of Legends Concert which will feature renowned local artistes such as Dave Martins, Sammy Baksh, Terry Gajraj Yoruba Singers, Mighty Rebel, Sash Persaud, Celia Samaroo, Teddy Jones, Johnny Braff, Glenn Miller, Hilton Hemerding, Winston Caesar and Aubrey Mann.

Another interesting aspect of this event is the Guyana Festival cricket match, which will see the Master’s Team come up against the President’s XI.

Local cricket icons Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who are currently in Guyana, have expressed their excitement and eagerness to be a part of this inaugural event and encourage all Guyanese to come out and show their support.