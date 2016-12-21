Majority of Public Security Ministry’s budget going to Police Force

Of the $17.3 Billion allocated in the budget for the Ministry of Public Security, the Guyana Police Force will receive $11.9 Billion.

The allocation is expected to support several programmes and initiatives of the Police Force in its ongoing efforts to protect citizens and fight crime.

The Guyana Prison Service will receive $2.5B, while the Guyana Fire Service will see $1.36 Billion being sent its way.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), which has been leading the fight against drug trafficking will only receive $330.866 million

Ministry of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan told the National Assembly recently that $230 Million has been set aside for the Citizens Security Strengthening programme which entails- community crime and violence prevention, strengthening the capacity of the GPF in crime prevention and investigation and strengthening the capacity of the force in rehabilitation and social re-integration

Additionally, $100M will go towards institutional strengthening and modernisation of administrative structures of the security sector and skills training.

$210M will go towards the purchase of vehicles, motorcycles, ballahoos, outboard engines, bicycles and boats for the Police and $250M has been allocated for the provision of the 911 service and purchase of ammunition, fingerprint, ballistic, photographic, handwriting, communication, narcotics, intelligence, traffic, crime scene and musical equipment.