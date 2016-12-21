Majority of Public Security Ministry’s budget going to Police Force

Of the $17.3 Billion allocated in the budget for the Ministry of Public Security, the Guyana Police Force will receive $11.9 Billion.
The allocation is expected to support several programmes and initiatives of the Police Force in its ongoing efforts to protect citizens and fight crime.
The Guyana Prison Service will receive $2.5B, while the Guyana Fire Service will see $1.36 Billion being sent its way.
The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), which has been leading the fight against drug trafficking will only receive $330.866 million
Ministry of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan told the National Assembly recently that $230 Million has been set aside for the Citizens Security Strengthening programme which entails- community crime and violence prevention, strengthening the capacity of the GPF in crime prevention and investigation and strengthening the capacity of the force in rehabilitation and social re-integration
Additionally, $100M will go towards institutional strengthening and modernisation of administrative structures of the security sector and skills training.
$210M will go towards the purchase of vehicles, motorcycles, ballahoos, outboard engines, bicycles and boats for the Police and $250M has been allocated for the provision of the 911 service and purchase of ammunition, fingerprint, ballistic, photographic, handwriting, communication, narcotics, intelligence, traffic, crime scene and musical equipment.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login