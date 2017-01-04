No official complaints filed by passengers against Dynamic’s Holiday cancellations -Public Infrastructure Ministry

Even as the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority examines a report from Roraima Airways on the Dynamic Airways recent cancellations during the Christmas season, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is still to receive any official or formal complaint from the affected passengers.

The Consumers Protection Agency has also not received any formal complaints.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Balram Balraj, today revealed that Dynamic Airways currently has a $40 Million bond lodged with the local aviation authority as part of its licensing agreement.

“Before any claim could be made on the bond, we have to get requests from passengers. It is to refund passengers. In the Dynamic case, I think the passengers were stranded for two or three days and the bond could be done on a case where a passenger claims a refund, the Ministry would examine that claim and then effect that claim against the bond. No one has filed a claim”, he said.

Although passengers were affected, most of them waited on the airline’s service to return to a state of normalcy and continued with the service. Some others, who opted to use another airline, have requested refunds from the carrier directly.

The bond with the government could be used to address claims made by passengers who may have been affected by flight cancellations, but they would have to file those claims with the government directly.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, also reminded that the Consumers Protection Agency is the body set up to deal with complaints and claims, when consumers are not happy with service. He said persons should use that agency to file their complaints whenever they have problems with the way they would have been treated as a consumer.

Hundreds of Dynamic Airlines passengers in Guyana and the United States found themselves stranded for a number of days as the airline encountered problems with two of its aircraft. Eventually it was able to use a third aircraft to complete the flights.

The company has apologised for the cancellations that came just days before Christmas.