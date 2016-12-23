Police Constables remanded to prison for marijuana possession

Two Police Constables from Berbice, are waking up behind bars today after they were remanded to prison yesterday on marijuana possession and trafficking charges.

The two police officers Bharrat Shattarpal and Delroy Fraser were arrested earlier this week with more than 10 pounds of compressed marijuana.

The marijuana was found in the private car belonging to one of the officers.

The prosecution’s case is that the two seized the illegal substance from a group of men and attempted to negotiate a settlement for its return.

When that negotiations fell through and no bribe was offered, the officers reportedly decided to take hold of the large quantity of marijuana, and transfer it from the police vehicle to the private vehicle.

A senior officer who was tipped off about the incident, reportedly broke into the car and found the marijuana after the officer who owned the car refused to open it.

The two policemen were arrested immediately.

The Magistrate in Berbice yesterday, remanded the two men to jail although their attorneys pleaded for bail. They will make their next court appearance on December 30.