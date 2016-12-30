PPP to host vigil over “vindictive” eviction from Red House

The People’s Progressive Party has described as “vindictive”, a move by President David Granger to evict the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Incorporated from the state-owned Red House.

The party announced on Friday morning that it will host a candle light vigil in front of Red House on Friday night to protest the move.

President Granger announced late Thursday that he has given instructions to the State Minister to inform the occupants of the state property that he has revoked the lease for the property and they now have until December 31, 2016 to move from the building.

The move comes on the heels of a report submitted to the cabinet by the Attorney General on the lease of the building, that was done under the last PPP government.

The Red House, which is state property, was leased to the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre under the PPP for the low price of G$1000 per month.

And although the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre is listed as a private company, its staff members and all bills and costs related to its operations at Red House were covered by the state.

The lease arrangement was found to be improper and that triggered the move by the government to evict the current occupant.

The National Trust of Guyana is now expected to move into the historic building from January 1, 2017.