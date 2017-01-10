Pregnant woman dies in latest road accident

A 25-year-old pregnant woman is the country’s latest road fatality. The East Coast Demerara woman has been identified as Donnis Higgins.

She died yesterday morning after being involved in an accident In the West Coast Berbice area.

According to reports, the mother of one was a passenger in a car, when driver lost control while speeding around a corner. The car slammed in to a power pole.

Four other persons were injured.

When the woman was rushed to the New Amsterdam hospital, she was reportedly in and out of consciousness. She died while doctors battled to save her life and that of her unborn child. She was due to deliver the baby in the next two weeks.

The driver of the car is in police custody and is likely to face charges soon.

Just last Wednesday, four persons lost their lives along the Linden Soesdyke highway when two speeding cars slammed into each other. Two other persons were injured. Guyana recorded over 125 road deaths in 2016.