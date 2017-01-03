Rainy weather conditions could possibly worsen in coming days, Flood warning issued

The Ministry of Agriculture’s National Weather Watch Centre, Hydrometeorological Service has issued a bulletin warning that weather conditions are likely to worsen across Guyana in the coming days.

Rainfall is expected to be between 40 millimetres (mm) and 80mm on Wednesday and Friday and in excess of 100 mm on Thursday. The period of normal high tide is expected from Wednesday through to Friday.

All regions are likely to experience cloudy to overcast skies.

The highest rainfall is expected to occur over Regions 2 to 5. Regions 1 to 6 can expect these conditions coupled with mostly light to moderate continuous rain and showers with downpours which may become heavy at times. Rainfall is expected to be less intense over all other locations.

The Ministry said some low lying and riverain areas may experience prolonged water accumulation/flooding, especially where there is poor drainage.

Already a number of streets in downtown Georgetown found themselves under flood waters as the heavy rainfall pounded the Coast on Tuesday.