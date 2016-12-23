Sections of Georgetown and other parts of the coast under flood waters following hours of rainfall

Persistent and heavy rainfall for hours has drenched the Guyana coast with the capital city facing the brunt of the weather pattern on Friday.

The downpour started just after 2:00am on Friday and was continuing close to 1:00pm, almost uninterrupted.

Several main streets and communities across the city found themselves under flood waters as the rain continued to hammer down.

The AccuWeather map is showing that the rainfall is likely to continue into late Friday afternoon. An ease could come around 4:00pm.

The heavy rainfall came at the same time of the high tide and the two led to flood waters quickly rising in a number of communities. Residents in a number of areas posted photographs to Facebook with the flood waters in their area.

Some persons who live in bottom flat apartments found themselves dashing to rearrange their holiday decorations by moving appliances and furniture to higher ground.

One East Ruimveldt woman complained that “it is only yesterday my daughter bought me some new vinolay and I put it down last night. When I wake up this morning, is non stop rain and then the water started to come in. I managed to move the carpet and other stuff, but my new vinolay had to stay right there”.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson and other officials from his Ministry and City Hall, were out examining the different pump stations to ensure that the water will be able to be drained off of the land quickly.

Businesses in the downtown Georgetown area are still open even in the flooded areas as they try to make the extra dollar for the Christmas holidays. Some businesses were forced to add makeshift walkways into their stores so that their customers could avoid the flooded pavements.

At around 12:50pm, the HydroMet Office issued another weather update.

Current Conditions:

Overcast skies are being observed throughout Guyana with moderate to heavy continuous rain. Based on reports reaching the office, coastal areas are observing water accumulation / flooding.

Expected Condition :

These conditions are expected to continue for the next six (6) hours with intermittent rain and isolated thundershowers. Rainfall intensities are expected to be mostly moderate with a few heavy downpours.

Base on the latest model output and satellite data; please note that we are anticipating 12 hours rainfall accumulation between 25.0 mm and 100.0 mm, however some areas in Regions 2 to 4 may likely exceed this total. Recent rainfall has made the ground wet and additional rain will bring the potential for flooding/ water accumulations over some areas.

With the expected adverse weather conditions residents of riverain, coastal and low lying areas are advised to exercise precautionary measures against possible flooding due to prevailing weather conditions.

The Hydrometeorological Services is monitoring the current Weather conditions and will continue to issue updates as the need arises.