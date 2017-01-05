Three die in Linden Highway smash up

The Linden Soesdyke Highway claimed the first road deaths for 2017 as three persons died on the spot following an early evening crash up in the Seweyo area along the Linden Soesdyke Highway on Wednesday night.

Two of the dead men have so far been identified. They are Dextroy Griffith and David Primus. The third victim is still to be identified.

Both men are believed to be from the Linden community.

The two cars were traveling along the highway in opposite directions when they slammed head on into each other just before 7:00pm.

Residents in the area as well as passengers of passing vehicles ventured out to offer assistance but realised that the men were all lifeless. Their bodies were eventually removed from the mangled wreck with the help of the Police Force and Fire Service.

With heavy rainfall pounding the highway almost daily, there have been many warnings for drivers to cut back on the speed.

Investigations are ongoing.