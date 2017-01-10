Three in custody over Club Privilege shooting incident

Three persons have been taken into custody for questioning as Police investigators continue their probe into reports of a shooting incident that is believed to have taken place in the Privilege nightclub on Main Street.

Commander of the A’ Division of the Guyana Police Force, Asst. Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, confirmed the arrests to News Source this afternoon.

He said investigators have retrieved surveillance video recording from inside the nightclub and are currently making efforts to improve the quality of the recording to ascertain what exactly took place in the club.

He said there is an eyewitness who saw someone in the club discharging rounds from a firearm on Sunday morning.

The incident reportedly took place after 4 o’ clock on Sunday morning during a party in the nightclub. Police investigators suspect that the club’s management may have attempted to cover down the incident by not reporting it to the Police and cleaning up the area of spent shells.

Yesterday, the Police decided to post armed officers outside the club and cordoned off the entire area as the continued their probe.

The club is located in the Tower Hotel Suites, which was reopened less than a year ago under new management.