RUGBY: NSC to upgrade National Park rugby field

The National Rugby Team, “Green Machine” is one of Guyana’s most successful sport teams, but has not gained the amount of support it desires.

However, 2017 could be the beginning of greater things to come, according to Director of Sport, Christopher Jones.

He has explained that the National Sports Commission (NSC) will adopt the National Park Rugby Field as it moves to have some major rehabilitation works on the pitch.

Jones in speaking to the media revealed that “the Sports Commission will very soon be meeting with the National Parks Commission with the view of adopting the plot of land currently used by the rugby team.”

Over the years, the field has not been in the best of conditions for the contact sport, with rain causing lengthy flooding coupled with persons using the field to play other sports, which has caused the surface to be very rough when dry.

In explaining the overview of the works expected Jones said, “we would be doing some infrastructural works there in terms of raising the ground and installing light fixtures for them”.

The green light for works to commence on the facility is not that distant as the negotiations between the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), National Park Commissions and NSC are well underway.

The Director of Sport indicated, “we would have already made the request from the parks commission, this would have been before the year concluded we are now in 2017 and we are just waiting on them to indicate the best suitable time hopefully by the end of January and once that would be had that’s the direction we would be moving into”.

2016 was a fruitful year for the GRFU with the men’s team topping their group in the 2019 World Cup 15s qualifiers but losing in questionable conditions, in an away match to Mexico.

However, in the Sevens championship the surged to their eight Caribbean title and in the process booked a spot for the renowned Hong Kong Sevens, which takes place in April.