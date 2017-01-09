Importation refused for Flavoured milk from Bahrain

The Government Analyst -Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has announced that it has refused entry of one 20ft container containing seven thousand, two hundred of Awal Junior Milk (Strawberry, Banana and Chocolate -flavours) which were being imported from Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to a statement from the Department, samples of the milk were submitted to the Department for examination on the 22nd December, 20L6 and it was found that the milk is adulterated with vegetable oil and contains 1.5 % milk fat and not the recommended 2.5 % milk fat in accordance with the provisions for “Flavoured Milk” as prescribe for in the Food and Drug Regulations – Division Five'(5) Dairy Products, Regulation 12.

Additionally, the product also found itself to be prohibited according to the Laws of Guyana Food and Drug Act Chapter 34:04 Part ll Section 7 on food standard.

The Head of the Customs Department and the Importer were notified about the decision.

Members of the National Food Safety and Control Committee are expected to be briefed on the Department’s action.