Brazilian miner beaten and stabbed to death at Mazaruni river site

In the mining community, Police investigators have traveled to an area called Chinese Creek backdam in the Mazaruni river, where a Brazilian miner was murdered on Wednesday.

The dead man’s name has been given as Francisco Oliveria Da Conceicao.

He was 33 years old and owned a dredge in the area.

Initial investigations have revealed that the miner was at his mining camp with his wife when he was approached by another man who told him that his dredge had just gone under water.

When he rushed to the scene, he was attacked by the same man, and four others.

He was badly beaten, chopped and stabbed to the body by the five men.

According to reports from the area, three of the men were his employees and it is suspected that the attack may have been triggered by an earlier disagreement.

His body was taken to the Bartica Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.