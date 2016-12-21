Police Force rose to many of its challenges in 2016 -Top Cop

Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud is of the view that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) rose to many of the challenges that it faced during 2016.

Speaking at the Force’s award ceremony on Wednesday morning, Mr. Persaud pointed out that during 2016, new units were formed in the Force, while the Narcotics branch has increased its capacity.

According to the Top Cop, throughout the country, the Guyana Police Force has strengthened the crime scene departments of all Police Stations, while a “Serial Crime Offenders Unit” was formed.

He said the new implementations were supported by training from the Justice Society Project which was funded by Canada.

Next year, the project will get additional support from the US government.

In the area of crime solving, the Commissioner pointed out that the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) has been more pronounced that the other departments. He highlighted that there has been a 16% decline in serious crimes, across all categories, with a 2% on murder and 7% decrease in robberies with the use of firearms.

Meanwhile in the area of piracy, which was a major issue in recent times, the continued collaboration with the Surinamese Police, has ensured a decline, as there has only been one report of piracy for the year, at the Waini river mouth.

He also focused his attention during his speech on the strength of the Force. He said 896 new recruits were added to the Force this year, but it still finds itself short of capacity.

Persaud told the gathering that the issue will be addressed in the new year as the Force moves to ensure its strength is closer to the 5000 mark.

The Commissioner also announced that there has been heightened patrols on Guyana’s southern border, as increased illegal flights and activities have been noted in that area.

In reference to Immigration, the Commissioner said that the Department has installed six additional ports for persons to apply for passports, adding that “we are currently delivering passports at Springlands, New Amsterdam, Parika, Linden, Bartica, Lethem and Anna Regina”.