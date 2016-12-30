Three-year-old child dies in Vigilance fire

Screams of anguish and disbelief rippled through the Vigilance community on Friday morning, as the charred remains of a 3-year-old child was transferred into the back of a hearse.

The toddler died after being trapped in a fire at a Vigilance home that is suspected to have been started by an electrical fault in the house.

Two aunts screamed loudly and one collapsed as they came face to face with the tragedy. Six other persons are now homeless as a result of the fire.

The Fire Service was summoned but there was little the firemen could do to douse the blaze as it ripped through the wooden house. It is suspected that the electricity supply to the house may have been illegal.

The fire started just after 7 o’ clock this morning and the mother of the dead child along with two siblings made it out of the burning house.

An investigation has been launched.