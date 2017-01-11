20 young Guyanese begin training as Fly Jamaica flight attendants

Fly Jamaica Airways is continuing its efforts to ensure that it does not just provide a service to Guyana but also provides jobs for the Guyana market.

On Monday, the airline started a six-week training programme for its newest batch of flight attendants. All twenty of the new recruits are Guyanese and have started their training at the Fly Jamaica/Wings Aviation Ogle head office, here in Guyana.

They are being trained on the duties of a flight crew as well as emergency practices, operations and in flight service.

As part of the training exercise, the group will also have to travel to Miami for further training and testing. Once they would have been successful, they will begin their flight attendant career with the airline.

Fly Jamaica Director, Mrs. Roxanne Reece, told News Source on Monday that as the carrier seeks to expand its service and bring Air Guyana on board, it wants to ensure that the flight crew members are also reflective of the destinations served. She added that the airline will continue to ensure that its staff members are always well trained.

She said Guyanese have always appreciated being served by their fellow Guyanese and that fueled the decision to get more Guyanese flight attendants on board.

“I think that if you are flying to a country, you must employ their citizens. And so as we serve the Guyana market, we want to ensure we are contributing to the Guyanese economy”, she said.

Currently, there are over 15 Guyanese flight attendants working with the airline. Reece also announced that Fly Jamaica will soon start operating charter flights for Air Guyana to Cuba and New York.

The charter services will begin in February and will continue under the Fly Jamaica umbrella until Air Guyana gets the all clear to operate its full schedule service when the Guyana airport lands the Category One status.

Both Fly Jamaica and Air Guyana fall under the same ownership and the two airlines will be working closely with each other when the Air Guyana service begins.