Installation and Demonstration of Parking meters begin

The company which has the contract for parking meters in Georgetown, Smart City Solutions, has started to install and demonstrate the use of parking meters in the downtown business areas in the city.

The installation started on Tuesday and staff members were nearby to offer drivers and other persons a demonstration of the use of the parking meters. Persons would only have to pay for parking between the hours of 7am and 7pm.

Special parking cards will be available for purchase at the Smart City Office and vendors for use of the parking meters.

Those cards, which are similar to phone cards, will be available for long term or short term use. Drivers will be able to top up the cards or purchase them for a specific value.

The same cards will be used to pay for the parking spot at a rate of $50 for 15minutes of parking. VAT charges will also be applied.

Today, one of the Smart City Solutions employees demonstrated the use of the card and the meter to News Source.

There will be no cash transactions at the meters themselves and once approving a purchase time, the meter will produce a receipt with the parking time.

That receipt will have to be placed on the inside of the front windscreen so that inspectors will be able to see that the driver would have paid for the parking.

The parking meters are being introduced even as many citizens have been expressing concern about the move. As part of the deal with the City Council, the Smart City Solutions company will pay over 20% of its gross earnings to the municipality.