Troy Cadogan takes over as Managing Director of Ansa McAl Guyana from January 1

In its statement, the company said Mr. Cad0gan joined the Group in June, 2000 and was appointed to the Board of Ansa McAl Trading Limited in January 2009.

Cadogan’s previous roles at AMTL began as a Brand Manager, and he quickly moved his way up to become the Divisional Manager, followed by the position of Marketing Director and culminating with that of Deputy Managing Director.

During this time he attained his MBA from the University of the West Indies in 2008 and completed the “High Potential Leadership Program” at Harvard Business School in 2014.

The company has described him as a “dynamic, highly qualified individual with 20 years’ experience in the distribution of Fast Moving Consumer Goods”.

Mr. Cadogan has described his new role as the highpoint of his career thus far, and said he is looking forward to continue the growth that the company has been making in the Guyana market.

He believes that hard work and determination could be credited for his rise in the company.

He will have full control of all business operations of AMTL.