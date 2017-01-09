Caribbean, Latin America & International News View all

Venezuela minimum wage increases by 50% to US$60 per month (BBC) Venezuela’s government has announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage and pensions amid runaway inflation. President Nicolas Maduro says the move will protect jobs and incomes. Critics say it may worsen the crisis.…

Brazil jail riots: Amazonas governor asks for help (BBC) Brazil – The governor of Amazonas, the state in northern Brazil where at least 64 inmates have been killed in prison riots since 1 January, has asked the federal government for help. Governor Jose…