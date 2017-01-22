PSC and Chamber of Commerce want Central Government to enter parking meter impasse

PSC and Chamber of Commerce want Central Government to enter parking meter impasse

Two of the leading organisations that represent the interests of the majority of the business community in Guyana, have issued a call for the Government…

Solicitor General sent on leave to facilitate probe of her handling of court matters for the State

Solicitor General sent on leave to facilitate probe of her handling of court matters for the State

The Deputy Solicitor General, Pritima Kissoon, has been asked…

Large midday protest held against parking meters; City Mayor open to dialogue

Large midday protest held against parking meters; City Mayor open to dialogue

Bank of Guyana warns money transfer service about its foreign currency dealings

Bank of Guyana warns money transfer service about its foreign currency dealings

Mashramani parade route to be extended -Minister Henry

Mashramani parade route to be extended -Minister Henry

A decision has been made by the Culture Department and the Mashramani Secretariat to extend the Mashramani parade route in an effort for more persons…

Ramjattan relaxes “curfew” for rest of holiday season

Ramjattan relaxes “curfew” for rest of holiday season

Holiday and New Year party goers will get some…

Poonam Singh captures 1st Runner up spot and wins several titles at Miss Global International

Poonam Singh captures 1st Runner up spot and wins several titles at Miss Global International

Calypso Legend and former Culture Minister, Lord Canary passes on

Calypso Legend and former Culture Minister, Lord Canary passes on

Guyana Jaguars gets hammered in 50 over opener

Guyana Jaguars gets hammered in 50 over opener

Guyana Jaguars were condemned to a 145-run hammering on Tuesday evening by Barbados Pride in their opening day/night match of the West Indies Cricket Board…

CRICKET: Two Guyanese in WI Under 19 squad

CRICKET: Two Guyanese in WI Under 19 squad

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) today (Thursday) announced…

CRICKET: West Indies Test Captain focuses on transforming team

CRICKET: West Indies Test Captain focuses on transforming team

GFF clears air on Alpha and Slingerz non-participation in Club Championship

GFF clears air on Alpha and Slingerz non-participation in Club Championship

News Source Radio

Caribbean, Latin America & International News View all

El Chapo: US prosecutors seek $14bn seizure from drug lord

El Chapo: US prosecutors seek $14bn seizure from drug lord

By News Source Guyana on January 22, 2017.

(BBC)  The head of the Sinaloa cartel was extradited from Mexico on Thursday. US prosecutors want an order to seize $14bn (£11.3bn) of his assets. In 2015, Mr Guzman famously escaped from a high-security prison…

Top Brazil Judge dies in plane crash

Top Brazil Judge dies in plane crash

By News Source Guyana on January 22, 2017.

(BBC)  A prominent Brazilian Supreme Court judge has died in a plane crash. Two other bodies were found at the crash site in the sea near Paraty, some 250km (160 miles) south of Rio de…

Venezuela minimum wage increases by 50% to US$60 per month

Venezuela minimum wage increases by 50% to US$60 per month

By News Source Guyana on January 9, 2017.

(BBC)  Venezuela’s government has announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage and pensions amid runaway inflation. President Nicolas Maduro says the move will protect jobs and incomes. Critics say it may worsen the crisis.…

 


Notice: Undefined offset: 16297 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427
OP-ED: US Embassy celebrates International Women’s Day

OP-ED: US Embassy celebrates International Women’s Day

By News Source Guyana on March 8, 2016.

GEORGETOWN ––As we near local government elections on March 18th and Guyana’s 50th anniversary of independence on May 26th,…


Notice: Undefined offset: 12797 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

Brown Paper Bag: Slow March after 23 years on the Drill Square


Notice: Undefined offset: 12700 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

The Brown Paper Bag: No Love for Donald


Notice: Undefined offset: 12244 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

Words of Solomon: Guyanese Lives matter too

Opinions: From The Editor's Desk View all


Notice: Undefined offset: 22038 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427
El Chapo: US prosecutors seek $14bn seizure from drug lord

El Chapo: US prosecutors seek $14bn seizure from drug lord

By News Source Guyana on January 22, 2017.

(BBC)  The head of the Sinaloa cartel was extradited from Mexico on Thursday. US prosecutors want an order to…


Notice: Undefined offset: 22035 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

Top Brazil Judge dies in plane crash


Notice: Undefined offset: 21849 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

Venezuela minimum wage increases by 50% to US$60 per month


Notice: Undefined offset: 21846 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

Brazil jail riots: Amazonas governor asks for help

Letters: Let Your Voice Be Heard View all


Notice: Undefined offset: 22038 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427
El Chapo: US prosecutors seek $14bn seizure from drug lord

El Chapo: US prosecutors seek $14bn seizure from drug lord

By News Source Guyana on January 22, 2017.

(BBC)  The head of the Sinaloa cartel was extradited from Mexico on Thursday. US prosecutors want an order to…


Notice: Undefined offset: 22035 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

Top Brazil Judge dies in plane crash


Notice: Undefined offset: 21849 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

Venezuela minimum wage increases by 50% to US$60 per month


Notice: Undefined offset: 21846 in /home/ab83050/public_html/wp-content/themes/main/home.php on line 427

Brazil jail riots: Amazonas governor asks for help

Week In Pictures: Source Photo Gallery View all


Advertisements

International News Feed

News Source Videos

Anti-discrimination workplace policy being developed

Anti-discrimination workplace policy being developed

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is partnering with the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) to develop…

SASOD at 10 documentary launched

SASOD at 10 documentary launched

When the Society Against Sexual Orientation and Discrimination was formed a decade ago, its founders did not imagine that the…

U.S honours Guyanese Simona Broomes as TiP Hero

U.S honours Guyanese Simona Broomes as TiP Hero

 The United States Embassy in Georgetown on Wednesday announced that U.S Secretary of State John Kerry has recognized President of…

Police refuse alibi statements for accused Cop Killer -Hughes

Police refuse alibi statements for accused Cop Killer -Hughes

On the eve of a 26-year-old East Ruimveldt man possibly being charged for the murder of a policeman, Attorney-at-Law Nigel…

Crime, Violence & Vigilante Justice in Guyana

Crime, Violence & Vigilante Justice in Guyana

Interesting documentary examining crime, violence and vigilante justice in Guyana.…

PNC Press Conference on Burnham award

PNC Press Conference on Burnham award

PNC Press Conference on deferring of award for Burnham.…

President Ramotar’s Press Conference

President Ramotar’s Press Conference

Presidential Press Conference 26th April, 2013…

Ramotar sees “nothing wrong” with Jagdeo statement

Ramotar sees “nothing wrong” with Jagdeo statement

Guyana’s President Donald Ramotar today said he has no problem with recent statements about race made by Former President Bharrat…

Two Killed in Guyana Plane Crash

Two Killed in Guyana Plane Crash

Two persons, an American pilot and a Canadian survey technician, were killed when the small American registered twin-engine plane they…

Remembering Reepu Daman Persaud

Remembering Reepu Daman Persaud

Remembering Pandit Reepu Daman Persaud.…

19 year old Stabbed to Death

19 year old Stabbed to Death

Family members remember 19 year old Jamal Harris as “the most jovial” person you would have ever known. The young…

Raw Video: Survivor recalls Buck Hall Accident

Raw Video: Survivor recalls Buck Hall Accident

Survivor Wayne Blake recalls accident at Buck Hall which left 4 persons dead.…

GT&T Guyana Star Georgetown Auditions 2013

GT&T Guyana Star Georgetown Auditions 2013

Watch part 1 of the Georgetown Auditions of the 2013 GT&T Guyana Star Competition in Full.…

Raw Video: Rough seas batter Seawalls

Raw Video: Rough seas batter Seawalls

Residents look out as rough Atlantic Ocean rushes in on Guyana’s East Coast.…
Return To The Top
© 2013 - 2017 New Source Guyana | Website by Tanika S Jones