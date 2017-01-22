Caribbean, Latin America & International News View all

El Chapo: US prosecutors seek $14bn seizure from drug lord (BBC) The head of the Sinaloa cartel was extradited from Mexico on Thursday. US prosecutors want an order to seize $14bn (£11.3bn) of his assets. In 2015, Mr Guzman famously escaped from a high-security prison…

Top Brazil Judge dies in plane crash (BBC) A prominent Brazilian Supreme Court judge has died in a plane crash. Two other bodies were found at the crash site in the sea near Paraty, some 250km (160 miles) south of Rio de…