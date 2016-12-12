Guyana - 1966 to 2016 Click here and become apart of our nation's jubilee year.
No Conservatory Order was granted preventing Red House eviction -AG Williams

  Attorney General Basil Williams has clarified that the Chief Justice did not grant any conservatory order or injunction blocking the government from moving forward…

President announces appointment of Nine Senior Counsel

President David Granger has announced the appointment of nine…

PPP and PNC supporters face-off over Red House lease revocation at Friday night vigil

GAWU recognises need for sugar diversification but not impressed with Agri Minister’s positions on Guysuco

Brazilian miner beaten and stabbed to death at Mazaruni river site

In the mining community, Police investigators have traveled to an area called Chinese Creek backdam in the Mazaruni river, where a Brazilian miner was murdered…

Berbice wife killer surrenders to Police

The Prison Officer who stabbed his wife to death…

Berbice Woman stabbed to death by husband at work after separation

Campaigns against drunk driving to intensify

Ramjattan relaxes “curfew” for rest of holiday season

Holiday and New Year party goers will get some extra time in the clubs as the Minister of Public Security has agreed to relax the…

Poonam Singh captures 1st Runner up spot and wins several titles at Miss Global International

Guyanese songbird and beauty queen, Poonam Singh, sang her…

Calypso Legend and former Culture Minister, Lord Canary passes on

Guyanese Psalmist Samuel Medas nominated for seven Caribbean Gospel Awards

Girl’s Football: St. Angela’s, West Ruimveldt march into Smalta Girls’ Pee-Wee Football final

The third edition of the Smalta Girls’s Pee-Wee football Championships will be contested by  St. Angela’s and West Ruimveldt after the two side won their…

CRICKET: Guyana’s Travis Dowlin added to WI Selectors panel

(SportsMax) – According to SportsMax, “our sources inform that…

FOOTBALL: Guyanese National U17 Football Captain impresses at Portugal try out

Chapecoense plane crash: Team awarded Copa Sudamericana

Nobel Peace Prize: Santos calls for ‘rethink’ of war on drugs

By News Source Guyana on December 12, 2016.

(BBC) The President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, has used his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech to call for the world to “rethink” the war on drugs. He said the zero-tolerance policy might be “even…

Venezuela to swap highest denomination banknotes for coins

By News Source Guyana on December 12, 2016.

(BBC)  The Venezuelan government has announced it will replace the country’s highest-denomination banknotes with coins within 72 hours. It hopes swapping the 100-bolivar notes will help to stop smuggling and tackle shortages of food and…

Brazil Chapecoense: Tributes paid to team as season ends

By News Source Guyana on December 12, 2016.

Tributes have been paid to the Chapecoense players who died in a plane crash in Colombia on the final day of the Brazilian football season. The LaMia plane ran out of fuel and crashed near…

 

OP-ED: US Embassy celebrates International Women’s Day

By News Source Guyana on March 8, 2016.

GEORGETOWN ––As we near local government elections on March 18th and Guyana’s 50th anniversary of independence on May 26th,…

Brown Paper Bag: Slow March after 23 years on the Drill Square

The Brown Paper Bag: No Love for Donald

Words of Solomon: Guyanese Lives matter too

Nobel Peace Prize: Santos calls for ‘rethink’ of war on drugs

By News Source Guyana on December 12, 2016.

(BBC) The President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, has used his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech to call for…

Venezuela to swap highest denomination banknotes for coins

Brazil Chapecoense: Tributes paid to team as season ends

Chapecoense plane crash: Team awarded Copa Sudamericana

Nobel Peace Prize: Santos calls for ‘rethink’ of war on drugs

By News Source Guyana on December 12, 2016.

(BBC) The President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, has used his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech to call for…

Venezuela to swap highest denomination banknotes for coins

Brazil Chapecoense: Tributes paid to team as season ends

Chapecoense plane crash: Team awarded Copa Sudamericana

New Year Honours 2017: Olympic heroes and entertainers recognised

It's now Sir Andy Murray and Sir Mo Farah as Team GB stars dominate a New Year Honours list that also includes many showbusiness names.

Iraq Baghdad: 28 dead as twin bombs rip through market

Twin bombs have killed at least 28 people in a market in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, officials say.

New Year celebrations: NZ's Auckland first world city to welcome in 2017

Auckland welcomes in 2017 as major cities tighten security at New Year's Eve celebrations.

From suicide attempt to New Year honour

Jonny Benjamin has been rewarded for his campaigning work on mental health after a stranger persuaded him not to kill himself.

Vermont utility finds alleged Russian malware on computer

A Vermont electric company says it found on a company laptop the same kind of malicious software that US authorities believe was used by Russian hackers in an attempt to influence the election.

Alabama's defense dominates to win Peach Bowl against Washington

Peach Bowl winner Alabama defeated Washington with a score of 24-7, thanks to the Crimson Tide's dominating defense against the Huskies at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report

Chief Justice John Roberts devoted his annual report on the state of the judiciary Saturday to the role of lower court judges who he called "selfless, patriotic and brave individuals."

Former student indicted on charges related to the killing of teacher, child

A 23-year-old is indicted on charges of murder in the death of his former teacher and the 4-year-old child he fathered with her while in high school, officials say.

Deal finalised on peaceful political transition in DRC

Government and opposition agree that President Joseph Kabila will step down after elections are held next year.

Global leaders warn Aung San Suu Kyi over Rohingya

Group of 23 Nobel laureates and global leaders write to UNSC about "crimes against humanity" taking place in Myanmar.

Modi defends move to demonetise high-value currency

Move to withdraw high-value banknotes, which took toll on country's poor, called "historic purification ritual" by PM.

Ex-Chavez challenger Manuel Rosales released

Manuel Rosales, former governor of Zulia state, and five activists freed amid Vatican-mediated political dialogue.

News Source Videos

Anti-discrimination workplace policy being developed

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is partnering with the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) to develop…

SASOD at 10 documentary launched

When the Society Against Sexual Orientation and Discrimination was formed a decade ago, its founders did not imagine that the…

U.S honours Guyanese Simona Broomes as TiP Hero

 The United States Embassy in Georgetown on Wednesday announced that U.S Secretary of State John Kerry has recognized President of…

Police refuse alibi statements for accused Cop Killer -Hughes

On the eve of a 26-year-old East Ruimveldt man possibly being charged for the murder of a policeman, Attorney-at-Law Nigel…

Crime, Violence & Vigilante Justice in Guyana

Interesting documentary examining crime, violence and vigilante justice in Guyana.…

PNC Press Conference on Burnham award

PNC Press Conference on deferring of award for Burnham.…

President Ramotar’s Press Conference

Presidential Press Conference 26th April, 2013…

Ramotar sees “nothing wrong” with Jagdeo statement

Guyana’s President Donald Ramotar today said he has no problem with recent statements about race made by Former President Bharrat…

Two Killed in Guyana Plane Crash

Two persons, an American pilot and a Canadian survey technician, were killed when the small American registered twin-engine plane they…

Remembering Reepu Daman Persaud

Remembering Pandit Reepu Daman Persaud.…

19 year old Stabbed to Death

Family members remember 19 year old Jamal Harris as “the most jovial” person you would have ever known. The young…

Raw Video: Survivor recalls Buck Hall Accident

Survivor Wayne Blake recalls accident at Buck Hall which left 4 persons dead.…

GT&T Guyana Star Georgetown Auditions 2013

Watch part 1 of the Georgetown Auditions of the 2013 GT&T Guyana Star Competition in Full.…

Raw Video: Rough seas batter Seawalls

Residents look out as rough Atlantic Ocean rushes in on Guyana’s East Coast.…
