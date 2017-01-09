Importation refused for Flavoured milk from Bahrain

Importation refused for Flavoured milk from Bahrain

The Government Analyst -Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has announced that it has refused entry of one 20ft container containing seven thousand, two hundred of…

Surinamese registered air carrier, Fly Allways has announced that…

President David Granger on Sunday announced that the six…

As the local drug enforcement agencies prepare to step up their monitoring of airports and other border crossings, a Guyanese woman has become the first…

(NY Daily News)   He came for a funeral…

Holiday and New Year party goers will get some extra time in the clubs as the Minister of Public Security has agreed to relax the…

Guyanese songbird and beauty queen, Poonam Singh, sang her…

The National Rugby Team, “Green Machine” is one of Guyana’s most successful sport teams, but has not gained the amount of support it desires. However,…

WICB) – The West Indies Under-19 team will have…

By News Source Guyana on January 9, 2017.

(BBC)  Venezuela’s government has announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage and pensions amid runaway inflation. President Nicolas Maduro says the move will protect jobs and incomes. Critics say it may worsen the crisis.…

By News Source Guyana on January 9, 2017.

(BBC)  Brazil  –  The governor of Amazonas, the state in northern Brazil where at least 64 inmates have been killed in prison riots since 1 January, has asked the federal government for help. Governor Jose…

By News Source Guyana on December 12, 2016.

(BBC) The President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, has used his Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech to call for the world to “rethink” the war on drugs. He said the zero-tolerance policy might be “even…

 

By News Source Guyana on March 8, 2016.

GEORGETOWN ––As we near local government elections on March 18th and Guyana’s 50th anniversary of independence on May 26th,…

Brown Paper Bag: Slow March after 23 years on the Drill Square

The Brown Paper Bag: No Love for Donald

Words of Solomon: Guyanese Lives matter too

By News Source Guyana on January 9, 2017.

(BBC)  Venezuela’s government has announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage and pensions amid runaway inflation. President Nicolas…

By News Source Guyana on January 9, 2017.

(BBC)  Venezuela’s government has announced a 50% increase in the minimum wage and pensions amid runaway inflation. President Nicolas…

Theresa May pledges to help schools and companies deal with the "injustice" of mental illness.

Hollywood musical La La Land wins a record seven film prizes at the Golden Globe Awards.

Meryl Streep strongly criticises Donald Trump as she receives a Golden Globes lifetime award.

French police question 16 people over the gunpoint robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris.

Liberals with large investment portfolios should channel their stock market gains since the election to fighting the Trump administration's most egregious policies, writes John MacIntosh.

An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said. Authorities have identified the suspect as Markeith Loyd. At least 14 schools are on lockdown as the manhunt continues, Orange County Public Schools said.

President Barack Obama argued Monday the election of Donald Trump and a GOP Congress will not stop US efforts to fight climate change and spur clean energy development

Aaron Levie started Box, a secure and modern content platform. He took the company public when was only 29-years-old and now has 66,000 customers worldwide.

At least eight members of security forces killed in an attack on a police checkpoint in El-Arish.

Acceptance speeches at the 2017 Golden Globe awards used to attack and pillory the US president-elect.

Live every day at 15:00 GMT, our interactive news bulletin gives you the opportunity to engage with our team directly.

Lawyers for Chad's former ruler argue trial by special court in Senegal was marred by procedural errors.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is partnering with the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) to develop…

When the Society Against Sexual Orientation and Discrimination was formed a decade ago, its founders did not imagine that the…

 The United States Embassy in Georgetown on Wednesday announced that U.S Secretary of State John Kerry has recognized President of…

On the eve of a 26-year-old East Ruimveldt man possibly being charged for the murder of a policeman, Attorney-at-Law Nigel…

Interesting documentary examining crime, violence and vigilante justice in Guyana.…

PNC Press Conference on deferring of award for Burnham.…

Presidential Press Conference 26th April, 2013…

Guyana’s President Donald Ramotar today said he has no problem with recent statements about race made by Former President Bharrat…

Two persons, an American pilot and a Canadian survey technician, were killed when the small American registered twin-engine plane they…

Remembering Pandit Reepu Daman Persaud.…

Family members remember 19 year old Jamal Harris as “the most jovial” person you would have ever known. The young…

Survivor Wayne Blake recalls accident at Buck Hall which left 4 persons dead.…

Watch part 1 of the Georgetown Auditions of the 2013 GT&T Guyana Star Competition in Full.…

Residents look out as rough Atlantic Ocean rushes in on Guyana’s East Coast.…
